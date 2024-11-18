GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $6.84 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,609,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,370 shares of company stock worth $46,797,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $521.89 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $395.55 and a 1-year high of $534.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $479.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

