GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $34.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $134.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.46 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.