GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

