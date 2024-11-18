Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,540,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,302,119,000 after purchasing an additional 574,421 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 289.9% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.