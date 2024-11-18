Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 658.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,412,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,421,000 after buying an additional 268,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after buying an additional 1,564,792 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

