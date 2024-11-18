Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 2,509 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,260,000 after acquiring an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 96,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $53.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

