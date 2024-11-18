GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 208.03% from the stock’s previous close.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. GH Research has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

