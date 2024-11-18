George Oliver Sells 110,616 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 672.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

