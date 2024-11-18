Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Genpact Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:G opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

