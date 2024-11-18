General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Glass Wealth Management Co LLC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,249,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in General Electric by 34.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.3% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $176.93 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.