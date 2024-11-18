Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $4.32 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00004810 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $647.93 million and approximately $716,049.36 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00006058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,748.25 or 0.99949140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00006242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00049574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.33252563 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $507,977.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

