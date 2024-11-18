GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $301.00 to $367.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $332.93 and last traded at $332.59. 440,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,505,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.76.

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $2,507,296,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $399,770,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.