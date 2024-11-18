GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

