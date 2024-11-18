Garth W.J. Stotts Sells 12,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.02, for a total transaction of C$372,183.60.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock remained flat at C$31.01 during trading hours on Monday. 334,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,675. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.51 and a 12-month high of C$33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on POU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POU

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.