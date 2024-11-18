G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
G6 Materials Price Performance
Shares of G6 Materials stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $668,815.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
G6 Materials Company Profile
