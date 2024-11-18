G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

G6 Materials Price Performance

Shares of G6 Materials stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $668,815.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.