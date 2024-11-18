Fourth Sail Capital LP Takes $1.43 Million Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 582,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Uranium Royalty makes up 0.4% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 0.48% of Uranium Royalty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Natixis lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 218,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $312.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UROY shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

