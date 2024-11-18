Fourth Sail Capital LP Invests $20.84 Million in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,512,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,840,000. Ur-Energy comprises about 5.2% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 4.83% of Ur-Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $452.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $213,882.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,732.63. The trade was a 37.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 613,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,673.20. The trade was a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,480 shares of company stock worth $726,708 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URG shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

