Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
Fortitude Gold stock opened at 5.37 on Monday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.83.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
