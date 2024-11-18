Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 5.37 on Monday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.83.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

