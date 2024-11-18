Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fitell Trading Up 3.8 %

FTEL traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. 86,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,572. Fitell has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fitell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Fitell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

