First Western Trust Bank Takes $239,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBR stock opened at $207.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average is $192.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

