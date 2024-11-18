First Western Trust Bank Sells 365 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,231.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $262,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,678,000 after buying an additional 2,906,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

CSCO opened at $57.46 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,659,200. The trade was a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,131 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

