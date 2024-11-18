First Western Trust Bank Sells 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after acquiring an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,726,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 704,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 609,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,989,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $92.45 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

