First Western Trust Bank Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $714,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $115.08 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

