First Western Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Western Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 520,073 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,847,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 39.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $201.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $150.81 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

