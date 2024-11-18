First Western Trust Bank Has $877,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.26 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

