First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 13.4% in October

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,558,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,379,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.84. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $87.32.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
