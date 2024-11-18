First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FACO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 10,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,099. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $127.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 12.41%.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

