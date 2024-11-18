Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 844.5 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.07 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
