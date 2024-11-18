Fei USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.94 million and $104,106.47 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00006023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,794.18 or 0.99898203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,384,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,126,517 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,384,776.61634196 with 7,126,516.78713608 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97270981 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $101,902.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

