FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $294.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

