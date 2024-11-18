Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) Director Purchases C$30,000.00 in Stock

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.
Fancamp Exploration Stock Up 9.1 %
FNC stock opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Fancamp Exploration Company Profile
