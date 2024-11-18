Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) Director Purchases C$14,040.00 in Stock

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald acquired 234,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,040.00.

Leonard Francis Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Leonard Francis Macdonald acquired 500,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Fancamp Exploration Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of CVE:FNC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 631,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,445. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

