Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FRFHF stock traded down $11.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,359.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $870.00 and a one year high of $1,376.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,267.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,183.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

