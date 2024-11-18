Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.62 and last traded at $119.80. Approximately 2,004,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,271,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

