Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $119.31 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

