Equity Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.48 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

