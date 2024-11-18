Equity Investment Corp Acquires 15,641 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $71,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,165,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 39,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

UPS stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.59.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

