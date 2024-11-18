Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.
Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.
Equitable Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:EQH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.12. 2,156,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock worth $4,286,705 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.