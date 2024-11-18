Eq LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $208.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

