Eq LLC Buys 413 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eq LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,531 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $322.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $245.70 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.