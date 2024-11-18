Eq LLC Acquires Shares of 4,306 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after buying an additional 214,048 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $85.49 and a 1 year high of $114.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

