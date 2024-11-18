EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 9.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.96.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

