Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ENTOF opened at $11.97 on Monday. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

