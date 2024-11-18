Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ENTOF opened at $11.97 on Monday. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.
About Entra ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entra ASA
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Boeing Stock a Buy? 5 Pros and 1 Big Risk to Watch in 2024
- Trading Halts Explained
- Palantir Stock Surges After Announcing Move to the NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.