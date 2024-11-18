Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 9.4% in October

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Entera Bio Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.66. 49,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

Featured Stories

