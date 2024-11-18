enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get enGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENGN

Insider Buying and Selling at enGene

Institutional Trading of enGene

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $77,578.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,469,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,406.15. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 420,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,103 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter valued at $17,095,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of enGene by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 619,100 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth $2,039,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enGene Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ENGN opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. enGene has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.