Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $7.05. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 1,429,274 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

