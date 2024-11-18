Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.43% from the stock’s current price.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 4.7 %

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$28.21. 226,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,668. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$21.11 and a 12-month high of C$34.84. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.22.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.