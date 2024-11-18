Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 9,380 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.55% of ODP worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in ODP by 29.9% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 2,222,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 511,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 136,730 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ODP Stock Down 0.7 %

ODP opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.89). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ODP



The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

