Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 297,898 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,898 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of E2open Parent worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $7,045,000.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.
E2open Parent stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
