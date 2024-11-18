Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $5,910,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $527.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.50. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.02 and a 1-year high of $544.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

